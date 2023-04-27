Kyle Gibson will take the mound first for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Orioles -160 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Detroit has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Detroit's games have gone over the total in nine of its 23 chances.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-4 5-10 1-10 8-4 6-11 3-3

