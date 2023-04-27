Tigers vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight - April 27
The Baltimore Orioles (16-8) and Detroit Tigers (9-14) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Orioles are coming off a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Tigers a series win over the Brewers.
The Orioles will call on Kyle Gibson (4-0) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-3).
Tigers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (4-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-3, 7.56 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Over four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.56 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
- Wentz will try to secure his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.1 innings per appearance.
Joey Wentz vs. Orioles
- The opposing Orioles offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 200 total hits and ninth in MLB play with 125 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and are 15th in all of MLB with 28 home runs.
- Wentz has an 11.25 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Orioles this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson
- Gibson (4-0) will take the mound for the Orioles, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 35-year-old has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across five games.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Gibson will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 44th, 1.167 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Kyle Gibson vs. Tigers
- The Tigers have scored 70 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They are batting .214 for the campaign with 17 home runs, 27th in the league.
- The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 2-for-21 with a home run and an RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season.
