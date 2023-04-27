The Baltimore Orioles (16-8) and Detroit Tigers (9-14) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Orioles are coming off a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Tigers a series win over the Brewers.

The Orioles will call on Kyle Gibson (4-0) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-3).

Tigers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (4-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-3, 7.56 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.56 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.

Wentz will try to secure his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.1 innings per appearance.

Joey Wentz vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 200 total hits and ninth in MLB play with 125 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and are 15th in all of MLB with 28 home runs.

Wentz has an 11.25 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Orioles this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (4-0) will take the mound for the Orioles, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across five games.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Gibson will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 44th, 1.167 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kyle Gibson vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 70 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They are batting .214 for the campaign with 17 home runs, 27th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 2-for-21 with a home run and an RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season.

