Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .296 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .239 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this year, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six of 17 games so far this season.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (4-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.60), 32nd in WHIP (1.167), and 63rd in K/9 (7.2).
