After batting .296 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .239 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In 10 of 17 games this year, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six of 17 games so far this season.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

