Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Amed Rosario (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .250 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), with more than one hit five times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Pivetta (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
