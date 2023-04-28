On Friday, Amed Rosario (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .250 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), with more than one hit five times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

