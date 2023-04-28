Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will look to do damage against Nick Pivetta when he takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-135). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardiansgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread. Cleveland games have gone under the point total three straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 7.8 runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 47.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-9).

Cleveland has gone 7-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (46.7% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 57.4%.

In the 24 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-1).

The Guardians have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-8 8-5 7-3 5-10 8-5 4-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.