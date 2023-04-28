How to Watch the Guardians vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will square off against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (13).
- Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.348).
- The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (95 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Guardians rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Guardians strike out 7.4 times per game to rank second in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Shane Bieber (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Bieber enters this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bieber is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Braxton Garrett
|4/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Austin Gomber
|4/25/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Ryan Feltner
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|German Márquez
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Clarke Schmidt
