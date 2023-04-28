The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will square off against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (13).

Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.348).

The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (95 total, 3.8 per game).

The Guardians rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Guardians strike out 7.4 times per game to rank second in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Shane Bieber (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Bieber enters this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Bieber is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/23/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Logan Allen Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies L 5-1 Home Peyton Battenfield Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tanner Bibee German Márquez 4/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Plesac Garrett Whitlock 4/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees - Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees - Away Peyton Battenfield Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Bibee Clarke Schmidt

