On Friday, Josh Bell (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .211 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 10 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 24 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

