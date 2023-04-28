Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .211 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 10 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 24 games so far this season.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
- Pivetta (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
