On Friday, Josh Naylor (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .197.
  • Naylor has recorded a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.
