Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Naylor (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .197.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven in a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
- Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.