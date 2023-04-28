On Friday, Josh Naylor (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .197.

Naylor has recorded a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven in a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings