After hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter leads Detroit with 15 hits, batting .217 this season with nine extra-base hits.
  • Carpenter has picked up a hit in 45.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
  • Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter has picked up an RBI in four games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (15.0%).
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.12 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.