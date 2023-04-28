Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Myles Straw (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rockies.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has three doubles and nine walks while hitting .263.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (16.7%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Straw has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 24 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.
