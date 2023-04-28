The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .135 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Maton has gotten a hit in eight of 23 games this season (34.8%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (17.4%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in nine of 23 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings