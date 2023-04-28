Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .330, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Greene has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
