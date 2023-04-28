Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Torkelson has recorded a hit in 14 of 24 games this season (58.3%), including five multi-hit games (20.8%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
