The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Torkelson has recorded a hit in 14 of 24 games this season (58.3%), including five multi-hit games (20.8%).

In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

