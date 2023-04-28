The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is batting .258 with three doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including eight multi-hit games (32.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
  • In six games this year (24.0%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Red Sox will send Pivetta (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
