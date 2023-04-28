The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .258 with three doubles, a triple and 18 walks.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including eight multi-hit games (32.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.

In six games this year (24.0%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings