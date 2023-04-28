Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .258 with three doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including eight multi-hit games (32.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
- In six games this year (24.0%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Pivetta (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
