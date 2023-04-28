The Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers will play on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Nick Maton among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .325 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 74 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .285 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.223 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Matthew Boyd Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles L 7-4 Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/28/2023 Orioles - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/29/2023 Orioles - Home Matthew Boyd Dean Kremer 4/30/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/2/2023 Mets - Home Michael Lorenzen Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets - Home Joey Wentz David Peterson 5/4/2023 Mets - Home Eduardo Rodríguez David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.