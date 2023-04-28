Player props are listed for Cedric Mullins and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .220/.267/.330 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Nick Maton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Maton Stats

Nick Maton has two doubles, four home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI (10 total hits).

He's slashing .135/.256/.324 on the season.

Maton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has four doubles, two triples, three home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI (24 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .267/.377/.456 so far this season.

Mullins has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has two doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI (27 total hits).

He's slashing .287/.415/.436 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

