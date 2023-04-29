Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .239.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.