Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .239.
  • Rosario has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (23.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bello (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
