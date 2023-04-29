Eric Haase -- 2-for-3 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .271 with three doubles and seven walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.

Haase has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

