Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (13-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (13-13) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on April 29.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (0-1) for the Red Sox and Zach Plesac (1-1) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

NESN

Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Guardians have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 3.8 runs per game (100 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.90 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Guardians Schedule