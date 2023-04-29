Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Saturday at Fenway Park against Brayan Bello, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 15 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .353 this season.

The Guardians' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Cleveland ranks 24th in the majors with 100 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.4 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.90 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Plesac (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings against the Miami Marlins.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Plesac has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Logan Allen Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies L 5-1 Home Peyton Battenfield Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tanner Bibee German Márquez 4/28/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Plesac Brayan Bello 4/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees - Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees - Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins - Home Zach Plesac Bailey Ober

