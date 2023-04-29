On Saturday, April 29 at 4:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (13-14) host the Cleveland Guardians (13-13) at Fenway Park. Brayan Bello will get the call for the Red Sox, while Zach Plesac will take the hill for the Guardians.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Guardians have +115 odds to win. A 9-run total has been listed in the contest.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (0-1, 9.82 ERA) vs Plesac - CLE (1-1, 6.50 ERA)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Guardians have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

