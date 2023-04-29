Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Red Sox on April 29, 2023
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Bello Stats
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello will make his third start of the season.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Apr. 23
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 17
|2.2
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Devers Stats
- Devers has seven doubles, nine home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI (24 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .231/.293/.558 so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Brewers
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 32 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .299/.364/.449 slash line so far this season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
