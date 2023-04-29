Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .215.
  • Bell has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 11 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in six of 25 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Bello (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
