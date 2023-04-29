After batting .194 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Brayan Bello) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .190.
  • In 39.1% of his 23 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this year (43.5%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (17.4%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Bello (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
