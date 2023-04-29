Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After batting .194 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Brayan Bello) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .190.
- In 39.1% of his 23 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (43.5%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (17.4%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bello (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
