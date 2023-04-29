Mike Zunino -- batting .179 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .245 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Zunino has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this year (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings