Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .262 with three doubles and nine walks.
- In 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
- In five games this season (20.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox will look to Bello (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
