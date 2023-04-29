On Saturday, Nick Maton (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .135 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • In eight of 23 games this season (34.8%), Maton has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 30.4% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 23 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
