Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .197.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.0%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 20 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello (0-1) starts for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.