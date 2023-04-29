Oscar Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .197.
  • Gonzalez has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 20 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bello (0-1) starts for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.