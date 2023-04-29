After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 12:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .330, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Greene has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
  • He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will send Kremer (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
