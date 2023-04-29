Spencer Torkelson and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .220.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.

In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings