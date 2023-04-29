The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and after the second round Stephan Jaeger is in 19th place at -6.

Looking to place a wager on Stephan Jaeger at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Jaeger has shot below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Jaeger has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 30 -7 270 0 21 1 3 $1.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Jaeger's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 all two times, and his average finish has been 17th.

Jaeger made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Jaeger finished 19th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,456 yards this week, 161 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Jaeger has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,247 yards, while Vidanta Vallarta will be 7,456 yards this week.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which placed him in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

Jaeger shot better than only 1% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Jaeger recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Jaeger had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Jaeger had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent competition, Jaeger's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Jaeger ended the RBC Heritage carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Jaeger had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.7).

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Jaeger Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Jaeger's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.