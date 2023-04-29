The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 164th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this year.

Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings