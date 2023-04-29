Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .314 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 164th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this year.
- Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (42.9%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.