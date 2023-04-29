The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .314 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 164th in the league in slugging.
  • Kwan has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this year.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bello (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
