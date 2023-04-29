Tigers vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Jorge Mateo square off against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, in the second game of a four-game series at Comerica Park.
The Tigers are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (-110). The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.
Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- This is the first time this season the Tigers are the moneyline favorite.
- Detroit has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
- The Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Detroit has played in 24 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-1).
- The Tigers have had a spread set for just two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-5
|5-10
|1-10
|8-5
|6-12
|3-3
