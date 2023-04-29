Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (17-8) will face off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (9-15) at Comerica Park on Saturday, April 29. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (2-0, 6.20 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (1-2, 2.32 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 11, or 84.6%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 9-15 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

