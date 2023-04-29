You can find player prop bet odds for Cedric Mullins, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 12:10 PM ET on Saturday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 20 hits with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 11 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .220/.267/.330 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Nick Maton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Maton Stats

Nick Maton has recorded 10 hits with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashed .135/.256/.324 on the year.

Maton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Kremer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 5.2 7 4 4 5 1 at Nationals Apr. 18 6.2 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 12 4.1 5 4 4 1 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 7 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Red Sox Apr. 1 3.0 6 5 5 3 1

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has four doubles, two triples, three home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI (24 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .267/.377/.456 so far this season.

Mullins has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 27 hits with two doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI.

He has a slash line of .287/.415/.436 on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

