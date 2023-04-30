The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .226 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

In 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 22 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings