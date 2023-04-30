Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Chris Sale and the Boston Red SoxApril 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 30 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-4.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .091.

Gallagher has gotten a hit in two of nine games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.

Gallagher has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings