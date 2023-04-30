Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Chris Sale and the Boston Red SoxApril 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 30 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-4.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .091.
  • Gallagher has gotten a hit in two of nine games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
  • Gallagher has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Sale (1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
