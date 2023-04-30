The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .254.

In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.

Haase has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings