The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .254.
  • In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Haase has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish (1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
