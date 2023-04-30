Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .254.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Haase has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
