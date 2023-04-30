Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .167.
- In six of 17 games this season, Arias got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Arias has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|12
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
