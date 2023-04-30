Rafael Devers will lead the way for the Boston Red Sox (14-14) on Sunday, April 30, when they match up with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (13-14) at Fenway Park at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is set for the game.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (1-2, 8.22 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Guardians' game versus the Red Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to defeat the Red Sox with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will José Ramírez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 4-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Boston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

