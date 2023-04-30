Player props can be found for Rafael Devers and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .291/.405/.485 so far this season.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 30 hits with three doubles, a triple and 19 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .280/.383/.327 slash line so far this season.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Sale Stats

Chris Sale (1-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Sale has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Apr. 24 5.0 9 5 5 0 1 vs. Twins Apr. 18 6.0 3 1 1 11 2 at Rays Apr. 12 4.0 7 6 5 6 2 at Tigers Apr. 6 5.0 4 3 3 7 3 vs. Orioles Apr. 1 3.0 7 7 7 6 2

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Devers Stats

Devers has 26 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, nine walks and 27 RBI.

He's slashed .239/.298/.578 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has six doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .301/.363/.451 slash line so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

