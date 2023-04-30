Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Red Sox on April 30, 2023
Player props can be found for Rafael Devers and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .291/.405/.485 so far this season.
- Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 26
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has collected 30 hits with three doubles, a triple and 19 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .280/.383/.327 slash line so far this season.
- Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double and three walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 24
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Sale Stats
- Chris Sale (1-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Sale has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Apr. 24
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 12
|4.0
|7
|6
|5
|6
|2
|at Tigers
|Apr. 6
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 1
|3.0
|7
|7
|7
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Allen's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 26 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, nine walks and 27 RBI.
- He's slashed .239/.298/.578 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has six doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .301/.363/.451 slash line so far this season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.