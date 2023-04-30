Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .214 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 26 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.14 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Sale (1-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together an 8.22 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has an 8.22 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .316 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.