Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 11 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Sale (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together an 8.22 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
