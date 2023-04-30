Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .189 with three doubles and three walks.
- Cabrera has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
