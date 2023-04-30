Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .189 with three doubles and three walks.

Cabrera has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not homered in his 15 games this season.

Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings