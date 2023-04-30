MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, April 30
The New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is a game to catch on a Sunday MLB schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups.
Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Miami Marlins (15-13) face the Chicago Cubs (14-12)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.442 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.333 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-167
|+143
|8
The Boston Red Sox (14-14) take on the Cleveland Guardians (13-14)
The Guardians will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.291 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+109
|9
The Washington Nationals (9-17) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8)
The Pirates will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Alex Call (.253 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.313 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+122
|8
The Toronto Blue Jays (18-9) face the Seattle Mariners (11-16)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Matt Chapman (.372 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.322 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-180
|+152
|9.5
The Detroit Tigers (10-16) take on the Baltimore Orioles (18-9)
The Orioles will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.211 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Jorge Mateo (.353 AVG, 5 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-153
|+131
|8.5
The New York Mets (15-12) face the Atlanta Braves (18-9)
The Braves will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+150
|7.5
The Minnesota Twins (16-12) play the Kansas City Royals (7-21)
The Royals will hit the field at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.247 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.260 AVG, 5 HR, 8 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-215
|+178
|7.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (18-9) take on the Los Angeles Angels (14-14)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.247 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Mike Trout (.320 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|9
The Chicago White Sox (7-21) face the Tampa Bay Rays (23-5)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.245 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.333 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-200
|+168
|9
The Texas Rangers (16-11) play the New York Yankees (15-13)
The Yankees will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.244 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|8
The Colorado Rockies (8-20) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.263 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.320 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+107
|12
The San Diego Padres (14-14) host the San Francisco Giants (11-15)
The Giants will take to the field at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu versus the Padres on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.311 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.350 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+127
|20.5
The Oakland Athletics (5-23) face the Cincinnati Reds (12-15)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.283 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CIN Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+129
|8
The Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.308 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+124
|10
The Houston Astros (14-13) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (15-13)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.324 AVG, 4 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|9
