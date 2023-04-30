Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Myles Straw (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .276 with three doubles and 11 walks.
- In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 26 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (30.8%), including four games with multiple runs (15.4%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.14 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .316 batting average against him.
