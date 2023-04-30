Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .150 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Maton has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Maton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings