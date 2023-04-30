Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .150 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Maton has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, Maton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts through 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .333 batting average against him.
