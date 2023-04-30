Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .150 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Maton has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.0% of his games this year, Maton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
  • The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Bradish (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts through 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .333 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.