On Sunday, Riley Greene (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .333, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Greene is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Greene has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 26 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Greene has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings