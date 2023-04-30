On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .211 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

