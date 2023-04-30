On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .211 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Bradish (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.