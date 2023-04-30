Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Steven Kwan (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.327) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 156th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has not homered in his 27 games this season.
- In six games this year (22.2%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (40.7%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an 8.22 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing batters.
