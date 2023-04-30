On Sunday, Steven Kwan (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.327) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 156th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has not homered in his 27 games this season.

In six games this year (22.2%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings